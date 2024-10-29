Read AI, a company specialising in productivity-enhancing artificial intelligence, has secured $50m in a Series B funding round.
This investment took the company’s total funding obtained so far to a total of $81m and increased its valuation to $450m, according to a report by Reuters.
Smash Capital led the funding round, with contributions from previous investors Madrona and Goodwater Capital.
In conjunction with the funding, Smash Capital co-founder and managing partner Brad Twohig will join the board of directors of Read AI.
Twohig said: “Productivity is set to be one of the largest opportunities for AI in 2025. Read AI is the preferred solution for millions of users. With 22% MoM growth in active users, Read AI is the clear winner in AI-meeting notes and is poised to bring broader productivity AI to the global masses.”
In addition to the latest investment, Read AI has unveiled “Read AI for Gmail,” a Chrome extension designed to streamline productivity.
This tool integrates information from various applications such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom directly into Gmail.
The offering is aimed at creating a centralised productivity hub, minimising the need to switch between different applications.
Read AI for Gmail offers several features to enhance email management. The Inbox AI function automatically generates summaries of long email threads, extracting the main points to allow users to concentrate on the most critical information.
It also provides a feed of contextual insights from past meetings and messages.
Furthermore, the Chrome extension offers AI-powered draft suggestions for email responses, improving both the speed and accuracy of user replies.
Read AI co-founder and CEO David Shim said: “In the age of AI assistants and agents, Read AI has gone from upstart to incumbent with a 720% increase in active users in the last 12 months.
“With the introduction of Read AI for Gmail, we’re building on the vision of a copilot everywhere you work, where your meetings and messages are connected to your inbox, threads are summarised, and email replies are drafted based on connected content.”