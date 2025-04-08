The first round of talks focused on how to deliver the secure, sustainable power necessary to support the UK’s AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. Credit: Anggalih Prasetya/Shutterstock.

The UK has launched its new AI Energy Council to ensure that the country’s energy infrastructure can support the rapid expansion of AI.

The council, unveiled in January 2025, held its first meeting on 8 April, in Whitehall.

Chaired by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, the inaugural meeting brought together senior representatives from across the energy and technology sectors.

The council is tasked with aligning the government’s clean energy objectives with the rising demand for computing power driven by AI development.

The first round of talks focused on how to deliver the secure, sustainable power necessary to support the UK’s AI and high-performance computing infrastructure—an area seen as central to the government’s wider Plan for Change, which aims to boost economic growth, job creation, and technological innovation.

Participants at the meeting included key energy sector organisations such as the National Energy System Operator (NESO), Ofgem, EDF, Scottish Power and National Grid.

Major technology companies also took part, including Microsoft, ARM, Google, Amazon Web Services, and infrastructure investor Brookfield.

A primary focus of the discussions was how to ensure that the UK’s AI growth is supported by clean power sources, including renewables and nuclear.

The council is expected to provide advice on improving energy efficiency in data centres, managing water usage, and integrating AI into the national energy network to enhance grid resilience and performance.

The AI Energy Council will play a key role in shaping how energy policy supports emerging technologies.

One of the strategies already underway includes the development of AI Growth Zones—locations selected for their ability to access at least 500MW of power, equivalent to what is needed to supply two million homes.

These zones aim to attract private sector investment in AI infrastructure while supporting regional economic development.

The government is also working with Ofgem and NESO to reform the grid connection process.

Subject to final approval, these changes could free up more than 400GW of capacity—clearing a backlog that has delayed key projects and enabling the faster deployment of new data centres.

The Council brings together 14 organisations across energy regulation, generation, and technology, providing a forum for collaboration on how best to meet the dual goals of clean energy and AI advancement.

As part of the government’s Clean Power Action Plan, efforts are being made to speed up planning approvals and grid connections for infrastructure that supports AI.

These measures are intended to reduce delivery timelines and enable the rapid development of the systems needed to power the UK’s digital future.

UK Science, Innovation, and Technology Secretary of State Peter Kyle said: “The work of the AI Energy Council will ensure we aren’t just powering our AI needs to deliver new waves of opportunity in all parts of the country, but can do so in a way which is responsible and sustainable.

“This requires a broad range of expertise from industry and regulators as we fire up the UK’s economic engine to make it fit for the age of AI – meaning we can deliver the growth which is the beating heart of our Plan for Change.”