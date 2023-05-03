Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Kitchen

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has begun to unnerve investors and cause some technology companies’ stock prices to sink.

This week, shares in California-based education company, Chegg, started to fall after it announced that ChatGPT was causing fewer students to sign up for its services.

This was felt in the rest of the industry too, driving down shares of UK-based education publisher Pearson to the most it’s seen in a year.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has become the go-to generative AI product for experimental uses, including students who are using it to help with essay writing, research and more.

The widespread hype around the future of generative-AI products like ChatGPT has led to some companies’ stocks to boom. For example, Nvidia, a key supplier of chips required to power chatbots, has been seen an extremely positive stock market outlook.

However, the decreasing stocks of Chegg and Pearson have demonstrated which companies and sectors may suffer the downsides of this new AI rush.

According to Bloomberg, Teleperformance SE, a French call-centre operator, has had its stock plummet 14%. This came after its announcement that around 30% of its call volumes will be automated by AI in the next three years.

Russ Mould, investment director at investment platform, AJ Bell, said: “Management teams and investors, as well as regulators, the world over are all wrestling with how ChatGPT could change business models.

“No one knows what is coming next or when, something that investors need to consider when they assess the valuation of any stock they hold or are researching.”

