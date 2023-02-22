Credit: Tatiana Shepeleva Shutterstock

For decades artificial intelligence (AI) has primarily been the territory of university and corporate R&D labs. However, recently, it has become mainstream, thanks to the popularity of specific applications such as Tesla’s AutoPilot, OpenAI’s GPT-3 and ChatGPT, or Google’s AlphaGo and AlphaZero. Yet, what do we truly mean by artificial intelligence? Is a chess program like AlphaZero capable of beating human chess masters truly ‘intelligent’? Despite the quality of its written output, is ChatGPT truly ‘intelligent’? Furthermore, while many would agree a monkey is intelligent, is an insect truly ‘intelligent’? Not everyone would likely agree in their assessment of these various cases.

It is worth taking a look at how the AI research community approaches this question.

The advanced artificial intelligence capabilities

A fundamental question when building AI systems is what capabilities or behaviours make a system intelligent. AI is typically defined as software-based systems that use data inputs to make decisions on their own. However, to address our fundamental question we need to expand this definition and describe AI as any machine-based system that perceives its environment, pursues goals, adapts to feedback or change, provides information or takes action, and even has self-awareness and sentience. Certainly, humans and animals in the higher layers of the evolutionary tree can interact with their environment, adapt to its changes, and take action to achieve their goals of, say, individual and species survival. Whether animals have self-awareness or ethics is an open debate, but they certainly have sentience.

Therefore, we can identify five categories of advanced AI capabilities:

Human-AI interaction: This includes computer vision and conversational capabilities, as well as less developed artificial senses such as smell, taste, and touch. The latter, also known as haptics, consists of creating an experience of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the user, and it is crucial in robotics. In this category, we also include types of interactions, such as brain-machine interfaces, that do not typically exist in nature but are interactions between humans and AI.

AI researchers can become entranced with the development of AI with sentience and even a conscience. However, there is a much better business case for robots that simply have effective interaction and motion capabilities and modest decision-making skills.