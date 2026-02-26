In an environment where many organisations are mandated to implement AI-driven applications, the need to align privacy programmes with these deployments is essential. AI is fuelling corporate investments in privacy initiatives. 90% of the 5,200 IT and security professionals surveyed by Cisco report that they have extended their privacy programmes because of AI.

More than anything, AI – and the need to protect data generated by technology – is driving organisations to build out their privacy programmes. The Cisco research showed 43% spent more on privacy programmes in the last year. With 37% spending $5m or more on privacy, a leap from 14% in 2025.

The report states that “organisations are deriving big benefits from privacy programmes, with 99% observing they have seen quantifiable returns from privacy investments, including ‘enhanced agility and innovation”.

That said, resource gaps remain. Just 12% call their AI governance committees mature. Most – 85% – do acknowledge data localisation efforts increase the cost and complexity – and risk – to cross-border data transfers.

77% said safeguarding intellectual property created from AI datasets is their highest priority. IT professionals and security practitioners note that risks associated with using proprietary or customer data in AI training are a top concern. The reality is that policies applied in privacy programmes need to keep pace with innovations that impact the data they are tasked with securing.

The customer is the motivating factor in organisations prioritising privacy. 45% recognise that transparency about data use is the most critical element in building customer trust.

This puts data privacy ahead of compliance or breach protection for customers. 53% call out customer sentiment and trust as a metric to assess return on privacy investments, citing factors such as lower sales friction as a direct result.