Mistral’s AI chatbot mobile version launch comes amid increasing competition in the AI chatbot market. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

French AI startup Mistral has reportedly launched a mobile version of its AI chatbot, Le Chat, making the assistant available on both iOS and Android.

The app follows the structure of traditional chatbot interfaces, allowing users to input prompts and receive AI-generated responses in a conversational manner, reported The Indian Express.

The mobile launch marks an expansion of Mistral’s AI offering, which was previously accessible only via a web browser.

Mistral AI CEO and co-founder Arthur Mensch was quoted by Reuters as saying that the company’s open-source Le Chat assistant operates on the world’s fastest inference engines, capable of generating up to 1,000 words per second.

While the app currently lacks a voice mode, an upgraded version of the web-based assistant has also been introduced.

Mistral’s move comes amid increasing competition in the AI chatbot market, following the recent launch of DeepSeek’s AI chatbot app, which recently topped Apple’s App Store rankings in the US, surpassing OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Mensch was quoted by the news agency as saying: “The French and the whole world are realising that European players count and that they provide cutting-edge technology.”

He said that DeepSeek had benefited from Mistral’s technology shared via open source in 2023.

“DeepSeek is something we’ve been waiting for. We are a company that builds products on open source solutions. So whenever there is new open source technology, we benefit from it,” Mistral added.

In January 2025, it was reported that Mistral was gearing up for an initial public offering while expanding its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

As part of its expansion strategy, Mistral plans to establish an office in Singapore to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company has raised approximately $1.14bn from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with a reported valuation of around $6bn.