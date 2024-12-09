The Ai Market In Mining Is Crowded, Making It Challenging To Carry Out Impactful Investments. Credit: Resourcing Tomorrow.

Investment in AI technology is high in the mining industry but quality over quantity is key, agreed panellists at Resourcing Tomorrow.

Moderating a panel on AI and digitalisation in mining, Dennis Gibson, chairman of the US Critical Minerals Association, opened with a reference to the “buzzword” status of AI, as “there is virtually not a conversation these days that does not mention the two letters”.

Gibson explained the origins of the popular phrase ‘mine of the future’, which was coined by a Rio Tinto executive in 1992 and is now frequently used in conjunction with AI development.

Mining Technology’s parent company, GlobalData, forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate of 35%.

Mining companies have been active in taking advantage of this growth and implementing AI solutions across their operations. Applications range from predictive maintenance, automation, safety and sustainability, with Rio Tinto CIO Dan Evans telling Mining Technology that AI is “vital for gaining competitive advantage”.

However, the avalanche of AI products that have entered the market make it challenging for miners to differentiate between helpful and gimmicky solutions.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

AlwaysAI co-founder Marty Beard explained that certain types of AI are more useful to mining than others. “Could there be a term more generically used in the press? There [are] two camps that we see: generative AI, which is enormous databases that aren’t useful for a mine.

“Then there is predictive AI, which is much smaller models that are used case-specific based on real-time data for practical implementation.”

What does mining need from AI?

Mark Frayman, managing partner of Orion Resource Partners, a global alternative investment firm for metals and minerals, provided his perspective after screening emerging AI solutions.

“We probably hear from close to 20 or 30 AI companies a week. Even if it is an interesting piece of AI, it doesn’t mean it is valuable to a miner or can integrate with existing operations. It needs to be something that can be rolled out across the sector with minimal changes from company to company, which isn’t the case for a lot of AI businesses.”

Beard emphasised the importance of “challenging the role of continuous improvement, which doesn’t get you to the next mine. It gets you to the next better process within your current mine.”

According to GlobalData’s survey on mine-site technology adoption in 2024, 8% of miners are already noticing the impact of AI on their operations, while 37% expect AI to impact their operations within the next one to five years.

However, 17.9% believe widespread adoption of AI in mining will take more than ten years and 11.1% think it will never happen.

The panellists agreed that major mining companies are reluctant to risk big assets when piloting AI solutions and a return on investment from digitalisation is crucial.

“Bespoke AI solutions with one-off applications are going to have a hard time getting a foothold in mining,” continued Beard. “The AI companies who will make it understand the annual recurring revenue of their software.”

“Over $2bn has been invested in AI in the mining industry,” said Kal Ruberg, CEO of Karu Advisory. “I would challenge the audience to find $2bn of benefit.”