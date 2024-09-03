Simone Patera Co-founder and Nicolo Mazzocchi CEO Co-founder. Credit: Skillvue

Italian HR tech start-up Skillvue has secured a $2.8m funding round for its AI-based skills assessment platform for candidates and employees.

The platform uses AI to enable companies to adopt a skills-based approach in recruitment to tackle the global skills gap.

A pre-seed funding round was co-led by Italian Founders Fund (IFF) and included participation from Orbita Verticale, Ithaca 3, the Spanish fund Kfund and several business ‘angels’.

Founded in Milan in 2021 by Nicolò Mazzocchi and Simone Patera, Skillvue enables companies to analyse candidates’ and employees’ skills in a fast, objective and scalable way helping them adopt a skills-based approach.

Nicolò Mazzocchi, CEO and co-founder of Skillvue, said: “We are making significant strides into a huge problem facing companies. With this funding round we will strengthen our team with strategic figures especially in the AI area, expand our business in Italy, get started on our global expansion and consolidate our tech stack on three key verticals in our space: recruitment, internal hiring and talent development.”

Skillvue is currently used by companies in the retail, banking and insurance sectors, as well as public sector organisations, with clients including the French retail giant Carrefour, Italian bank Credem and Acquedotto Pugliese.

The start-up claims its AI focus on skills makes it possible to place talent more effectively in a company, with over 100% probability of success compared to traditional non-skills-based methods.

It aims to support businesses to retain high-performers for longer and to build career paths and training programmes that are more aligned with the real needs of employers.

Skillvue’s technology is also compliant with European GDPR regulations and the AI Act.

“We’re happy to be adding to our portfolio a company such as Skillvue, by helping companies revolutionise their approach to recruitment, internal mobility and development thanks to a quick, effective and scalable skills analysis model.” said Lorenzo Franzi, Founding Partner IFF.