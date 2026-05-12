DeployCo will maintain close links with OpenAI’s core research, product, and deployment teams. Credit: TY Lim/Shutterstock.com.

OpenAI has established a new entity DeployCo, the OpenAI Deployment Company, with over $4bn in initial funding to support the implementation of AI within business operations.

The initiative includes the acquisition of Tomoro, a consulting firm that advises companies on AI integration.

Approximately 150 engineers and specialists from Tomoro are expected to join the newly launched business unit following regulatory approvals.

DeployCo aims to embed engineers skilled in advanced AI systems directly into client organisations.

These engineers, labelled as Forward Deployed Engineers, will assist businesses in identifying opportunities for AI integration, reshaping operational practices, and putting AI-driven workflows into use.

DeployCo, which operates as a majority-owned extension of OpenAI, will maintain close links with the latter’s core research, product, and deployment teams.

The formation of the DeployCo is backed by 19 investment firms and consultancies.

TPG leads the group, with partners including Advent, Bain Capital, Brookfield, and others such as Goldman Sachs, SoftBank, and Warburg Pincus. Industry consultants like Bain & Company, Capgemini, and McKinsey & Company have also joined.

According to research and analysis company GlobalData’s insights: “Enterprises are accelerating AI integration, with global investment in AI technologies surging year-on-year. AI spending is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% through 2026 as companies rush to leverage automation and data-driven insights. This increase highlights widespread urgency for scalable solutions, with DeployCo’s tailored deployment model positioning OpenAI at the forefront of this trend.”

Brookfield has confirmed a $500m investment in the platform, which it plans to leverage across its global operations to develop and deploy AI applications at a larger scale.

Tomoro, established in 2023 in collaboration with OpenAI, has served companies including Mattel, Red Bull, Tesco, and Virgin Atlantic. Its engineers have previously deployed AI solutions in large enterprises, focusing on operational integration, governance, and demonstrable business outcomes.

OpenAI reports that over one million businesses have used its products and APIs in recent years. The company has identified a need for tailored support to transition from pilot AI projects to full-scale implementation.

Through its new unit, OpenAI plans to work closely with business leaders to diagnose operational needs, select priority workflows for AI deployment, design and install production systems, and connect its AI models to company data and operations.

DeployCo’s network of investment and consulting partners advises more than 2,000 businesses worldwide on technology deployments.

According to OpenAI, this collaboration will combine the technical expertise of AI researchers with the experience of consultants in organisational transformation.

The deal to acquire Tomoro remains subject to regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions and is expected to complete in the next few months.

OpenAI chief revenue officer Denise Dresser said: “AI is becoming capable of doing increasingly meaningful work inside organisations. The challenge now is helping companies integrate these systems into the infrastructure and workflows that power their businesses.

“DeployCo is designed to help organisations bridge that gap and turn AI capability into real operational impact.”

In a separate announcement, OpenAI and Microsoft have reached an agreement to limit revenue-sharing payments to $38bn, according to a report by The Information, which cites a source familiar with the arrangement.

The reported change follows contract renegotiations between the two companies last month. These talks have allowed OpenAI to engage with additional partners, including Amazon and Google.

The report also states that the payment cap may assist OpenAI in attracting investors as the company considers a possible public offering later this year.