Emerson’s new platform is data-source agnostic and leverages existing automation systems. Credit: Bendix M/Shutterstock.com.

Emerson has launched the AspenTech AVA AI platform, aimed at industrial companies seeking to adopt AI technology on an enterprise scale.

The AspenTech AVA AI platform incorporates domain-specific operational knowledge and large language models (LLMS) to facilitate AI integration into industrial environments.

Emerson reports that the platform is designed to support real-time operational decision-making by embedding established industrial models and expertise within its workflows.

The platform functions independently of data sources and relies upon existing automation systems. It uses the AspenTech Inmation Data Platform to organise operational technology data from various environments, including cloud, edge, and on-premise systems.

This integration enables the AspenTech AVA AI platform to access and analyse current operational information, interpret conditions, and provide AI-generated recommendations to support business performance.

Emerson states that the platform’s design addresses the needs of industrial organisations for practical and reliable applications of AI in daily operations.

The company highlights that the AspenTech AVA AI platform supports both immediate responses to operational changes and ongoing performance improvement, using data and context to inform decisions.

The platform also supports professionals transitioning into digital operations roles by embedding AI-guided assistance directly into everyday workflows.

According to Emerson, these capabilities are available through four operational optimisation and decision-support advisors.

To encourage further exploration of features, Emerson has introduced AspenTech.ai, an online platform allowing professionals to directly interact with the platform, investigate AI-assisted decision-support scenarios, and access related resources.

The company asserts that this offering aims to facilitate AI adoption and integration in industrial sectors.

Emerson’s Aspen Technology business chief technology officer Claudio Fayad said: “AVA provides a practical way to accelerate AI adoption to deliver repeatable, scalable operational impact.

“By orchestrating AI across operations, AVA enables teams to act faster, develop more informed strategies and improve reliability – without disrupting proven processes. This is how we help customers accelerate their AI capabilities and enterprise operations platform journey.”

In 2025, Emerson acquired the remaining shares of AspenTech that it did not already own for $265 per share in an all-cash tender offer.