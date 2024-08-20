ElevenLabs offers a free translation plan for access to natural-sounding speech synthesis software. Credit: Shutterstock

AI voice start-up ElevenLabs has opened its European HQ in the UK’s capital city as a centre for worldwide operations.

Founded in 2022, and specialising in developing natural-sounding speech synthesis software using deep learning, the Brooklyn, US based, company offers free and paid-for text to speech AI voice generation.

The company has been recognised as central to the ongoing AI boom and London has become its largest employee hub with employees expected to grow from 20 to more than 100.

Mati Staniszewski, CEO and co-founder of ElevenLabs, said: “We can’t think of a better place to open our central hub. My co-founder Piotr and I came to the UK to study over 10 years ago, and we’re continuously inspired by the people and the plethora of opportunities available.

“From AI safety to AI innovation, we’re excited to contribute to this vibrant ecosystem. As we build an international team spanning many countries, we’re happy to find a location that reflects our company’s culture while staying globally well-connected.”

The company became a tech unicorn this year after raising $80m and is also planning to open a new hub with investment in Poland, where both founders are from and where the idea for the company originated.

ElevenLabs’ AI software allows users to upload written content via pdfs, free text and documents and listen to the speech in different voices and languages including French, Spanish, Hindi, Arabic and Tamil.

In addition to office space for team members, the AI innovators are also opening an incubator-style space in the building for London-based start-ups and creatives that are incorporating AI audio into their work.

The space will be offered through an application process whereby start ups access credits, free office space, and community events.

According to London & Partners data, over three-quarters (77%) of international business leaders say London is the most supportive hub for developing AI compared to other major AI hubs.

A statement released by the company states that “with more than 300 languages spoken across London, combined with the capital’s status as a hub for cutting-edge AI research and deep pool of technical talent, the city will provide an ideal base for ElevenLabs to further our mission to break down the language and accessibility barriers of digital content.”