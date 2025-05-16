Hedra founder and CEO Michael Lingelbach. Credit: Hedra/GlobeNewswire.

San Francisco, California-based Hedra, an AI video generation platform, has secured a $32m investment in Series A funding round to advance AI-powered video creation for enterprise marketers.

This round was spearheaded by Andreessen Horowitz’s Infrastructure fund.

The funding round takes Hedra’s valuation to $200m, reported Reuters, citing a source involved in the deal.

The round also witnessed participation from previous backers, including a16z speedrun, Abstract, and Index Ventures, elevating Hedra’s total funding to $44m since its last funding announcement in 2024.

Hedra has developed a platform enabling enterprise teams to quickly produce video content using lifelike digital characters.

At the core of Hedra’s offerings is Character-3, an omnimodal foundation model that integrates text, image, and audio to craft character performance videos.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The tool supports a variety of outputs, from full-body cinematic videos to close-up shots, and caters to different use cases such as virtual brand mascots and professional spokespersons.

The Character-3 model underpins Hedra Studio, a platform that enables users to turn basic ideas into visual narratives.

With this fresh capital, Hedra intends to advance the quality and controllability of its models.

Hedra founder and CEO Michael Lingelbach said: “We’re building the next generation of storytelling technology to empower content creators and enterprise marketers to tell narratives at scale on their own.

“Getting over the uncanny valley of compelling performance is the hardest frontier in video, and with our Character-3 foundation model, we’re devoted to crossing it.”

The company, which has employs 20 people, plans to triple its headcount by the end of the year.

Hedra said it aims to become the go-to creative platform for a new era of media creators, ranging from individual enthusiasts to multinational corporations.

Andreessen Horowitz partner, who had joined the Hedra board, Matt Bornstein said: “Hedra is building foundational technology for the next generation of media.

“Character-3 is a breakthrough model that integrates text, video, and audio to create highly controllable, expressive characters. If you want to create AI-driven actors, it’s the best model in the market by far.

“And that capability unlocks use cases across the creator economy, enterprise marketing, entertainment, and more.”