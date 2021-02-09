Aleph Farms, along with its research partner The Technion, has unveiled the world’s first cultivated ribeye steak.

Also known as lab-grown meat, cultivated meat refers to meat produced without the rearing and killing of animals. The process involves extracting cells from a living animal and then cultivating these cells in bioreactors in a lab with the help of a nutrient serum.

Israel-based Aleph Farms successfully created the proof-of-concept ribeye steak using 3D bioprinting technology.

Cow cells are printed in such a way to recreate the texture and qualities of the muscle and fat in a traditionally produced steak before being incubated.

The company unveiled the world’s first cultivated thin-cut steak in 2018, but this did not utilise 3D bioprinting.

The company now hopes to expand this to producing other types of steak and other meat products. Aleph Farms’ goal is to create a global platform for local production of cultivated meats, leveraging a scalable technology to create products that can be adapted for the different food cultures around the world.

“This breakthrough reflects an artistic expression of the scientific expertise of our team,” said Didier Toubia, co-founder and CEO of Aleph Farms.“I am blessed to work with some of the greatest people in this industry. We recognise some consumers will crave thicker and fattier cuts of meat.

“This accomplishment represents our commitment to meeting our consumer’s unique preferences and taste buds, and we will continue to progressively diversify our offerings. Additional meat designs will drive a larger impact in the mid and long term. This milestone for me marks a major leap in fulfilling our vision of leading a global food system transition toward a more sustainable, equitable and secure world.”

Earlier this year, Aleph Farms announced it had partnered with Mitsubishi Corporation to scale up production of its lab-grown steaks in Japan.

“With the realisation of this milestone, we have broken the barriers to introducing new levels of variety into the cultivated meat cuts we can now produce. As we look into the future of 3D bioprinting, the opportunities are endless,” said Technion Professor Shulamit Levenberg, Aleph’s co-founder and chief scientific advisor.

