Alphabet has developed its own AI models and in-house AI hardware. Credit: Anggalih Prasetya/Shutterstock.

Tech giants Alphabet and Nvidia have made investments in Safe Superintelligence (SSI), an artificial intelligence (AI) startup, reported Reuters.

Following the funding round led by San Francisco-based venture capital firm Greenoaks Capital Partners, SSI has reached a valuation of $32bn.

Earlier in April 2025, Alphabet signed a deal through its cloud computing division to offer access to its proprietary tensor processing units (TPUs) to SSI, which was co-founded by OpenAI’s ex-chief scientist Ilya Sutskever.

The specific details of the investments made by Alphabet and Nvidia in SSI remain undisclosed.

Spokespeople from the three companies involved have chosen not to provide comments on the matter.

Historically, Nvidia’s graphics processing units have been preferred choice for AI developers, commanding over 80% of the market share for AI chips.

However, according to two sources, SSI is mainly utilising TPUs over the traditional GPUs for its AI research and development efforts.

Through its cloud service, Google provides access to both Nvidia’s GPUs and its proprietary TPUs.

Designed to outperform in specialised AI tasks, Google’s TPUs offer greater efficiency compared to the more widely-used general-purpose GPUs.

Utilised in the construction of expansive AI models, these chips have been instrumental for companies such as Apple and Anthropic, the latter being an OpenAI rival that has secured billions in funding from tech giants like Google and Amazon.

Amazon is stepping up as a formidable competitor to Google and Nvidia in the AI processor arena with the development of its own chips, known as Trainium and Inferentia.

Despite Amazon’s advancements, Anthropic has not scaled back its reliance on Google’s TPUs for its AI development endeavours.

According to two sources, Anthropic has maintained its usage of Google’s TPUs for AI development without reducing its investment in these chips.

In February 2025, Bloomberg reported that SSI was in talks to raise more than $1bn in funding at a valuation exceeding $30bn.