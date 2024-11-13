Computational intelligence provider Altair has joined forces with the ESA through the ESA Partnership Initiative for Commercialisation (EPIC).
This partnership is aimed at making Altair’s aerospace technology available to start-ups, companies, research centres and universities across Europe.
Organisations that are collaborating with the ESA or developing technologies with ESA support will gain access to Altair technology.
Through a letter of intent, Altair’s aerospace technology within the Altair HyperWorks and Altair RapidMiner platforms will be accessible to these entities.
Within EPIC, Altair’s AI-driven engineering technology will help ESA-backed start-ups create and assess their products quickly. This approach is said to speed up the development of minimum viable products, a crucial step in securing funding and reaching commercialisation.
The initiative will provide aerospace start-ups with access to Altair’s simulation, data analytics and AI technology, used by the “world’s leading” aerospace organisations.
Additionally, Altair will offer consulting and technical mentorship to enhance the start-ups’ capabilities.
With its scalable and comprehensive technology portfolio and consulting capabilities, Altair assists aerospace organisations in navigating the evolving digital landscape, creating solutions rapidly and scaling them across the entity.
Altair aerospace and defence senior vice-president Pietro Cervellera said: “ESA is a reference point for anyone working in the space sector in Europe and across the world, constantly working with its local agencies to foster innovation throughout its programmes. For Altair, partnering with ESA represents the coming together of two pioneers in the aerospace industry.
“We are delighted to work together with the ESA to offer access to our simulation, AI, and data analytics solutions. Our tools help accelerate and de-risk the exploration of disruptive ideas and further our mission of creating a safer, more connected and more sustainable aerospace industry.”
Established in 2022, EPIC connects corporate, academic and institutional partners with ESA-supported start-ups.
ESA EPIC lead Joana Kamenova said: “With nearly 40 years of domain expertise in the industry, Altair’s broad technology portfolio plays a leading role in countless aerospace organisations worldwide.
“We look forward to helping expand the reach of Altair’s technology so organisations throughout Europe can leverage the best-in-class tools necessary to usher in the next generation of space innovation.”
The latest development comes after Siemens agreed to acquire Altair Engineering for approximately $10bn (€9.2bn).