Amazon Is Also Exploring Small Modular Reactor Initiatives. Credit: Sadi-santos/shutterstock.

Amazon and Google have pledged to back the objective of a three-fold minimum increase in global nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

Shale company Occidental and Japanese heavy equipment manufacturer IHI have also pledged their support, as reported by Reuters.

The World Nuclear Association (WNA), the organisation that facilitated the pledge, anticipates additional backing in the coming months from sectors such as maritime, aviation, and oil and gas.

The latest initiative builds on the commitment made by more than 30 countries, which also set a goal to triple capacity by 2050 in 2023.

Nuclear energy, a clean power source, accounts for 9% of global electricity generation from 439 reactors.

Nuclear energy is becoming a key solution for energy-heavy data centres, with major tech firms signing billion-dollar deals with utilities.

In January 2024, uranium oxide prices reached a 16-year high due to supply uncertainties and rising demand, sparked by Covid-19 lockdown disruptions in 2020 and 2021.

Despite increased demand, uranium supply is still limited, with production concentrated in Kazakhstan, Canada and Australia, which together accounted for almost two-thirds of global output in 2022, according to the WNA.

Amazon has invested more than $1bn in nuclear energy projects and technologies, and is lso exploring small modular reactor initiatives.

Meta and Google are also exploring this emerging technology.

In February 2025, Iberdrola and Amazon signed 476MW in power purchase agreements, extending their renewable energy partnership to five countries.