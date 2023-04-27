Job cuts will impact Amazon employees in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica. Credit: Christian Wiediger on Unsplash.

Amazon is shuttering its Halo business that offers health-related services, as it commences job cuts across the group.

The company announced in a blog post that it will stop providing support for Amazon Halo as of 31 July 2023, adding that it will refund any purchases made by customers in the preceding 12 months.

The move will impact employees in the US and Canada, who have been notified by the company.

“For employees who are impacted by this decision, we are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support,” the company said.

Amazon has also begun laying off employees in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) and human resources division.

Employees in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica were notified of the job losses in correspondence from AWS CEO Adam Selipsky and human resources director Beth Galetti, according to a report by CNBC.

The latest round of job cuts is part of a previously announced retrenchment drive, which is expected to impact 9,000 employees.

Employees from Amazon’s advertising division were fired last week, and in recent weeks it has also laid off staff from its video game and Twitch live streaming divisions.

Earlier this year, Amazon completed a separate round of layoffs that affected roughly 18,000 workers.

Notably, AWS and advertising are among Amazon’s most profitable businesses.

However, as businesses cut back on expenditure amid difficult economic circumstances, they have recently suffered sluggish growth.