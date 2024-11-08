Amazon is reportedly discussing an additional multi-billion dollar investment in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, The Information has reported.
In March 2024, Amazon Web Services (AWS) concluded a $4bn investment in Anthropic.
This strategic partnership positioned AWS as Anthropic’s primary cloud provider, supporting areas such as safety research and the development of future foundation models.
Anthropic, leveraging AWS’s capabilities, is also using AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips for the construction, training, and deployment of its AI models.
In addition, the startup has pledged long-term access for AWS customers to its foundation models via Amazon Bedrock, a service offering a variety of managed foundation models and features designed to facilitate the creation of generative AI applications.
Under the potential new deal, Amazon is said to have requested Anthropic to extensively utilise a large number of servers equipped with AWS’ own chips.
Anthropic is said to prefer using Amazon servers that run on NVIDIA-designed AI chips.
Neither Amazon nor Anthropic has provided comments on the development.
Anthropic, co-founded by former OpenAI executives Dario and Daniela Amodei, previously received a $500m investment from Alphabet, with a promise of an additional $1.5bn over time.
Recently, robotics AI startup Physical Intelligence secured $400m in a funding round spearheaded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and venture capital firms Thrive Capital and Lux Capital.
In October 2024, the technology giant announced a series of partnerships for the development of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), aiming to power its data centres with new nuclear technologies.
Accordingly, Amazon led the $500m funding round for X-Energy Reactor, a company specialising in SMRs.