The move would secure Amazon’s position as one of Anthropic’s largest shareholders. Credit: Poetra.RH / Shutterstock.com.

Amazon is evaluating a potential increase in its investment in Anthropic, aiming to enhance their strategic collaboration in the competitive AI sector.

According to a Financial Times report, Amazon is planning an additional multibillion-dollar investment in the AI company.

The potential investment would follow Amazon’s previous $4bn injection into Anthropic in November 2024.

The move would secure Amazon’s position as one of Anthropic’s largest shareholders, surpassing Google’s $3bn investment in the AI company. The e-commerce giant has already committed $8bn to Anthropic.

The FT report stated that the ongoing collaboration between Amazon and Anthropic is considered crucial for both companies, as they work together on significant projects.

This includes working on one of the world’s largest data centre initiatives and offering Anthropic’s technology to Amazon’s cloud computing clients.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, initially partnered with Amazon as a cloud computing customer. In September 2023, Amazon invested $1.25bn in Anthropic, providing a reliable source of compute and investment.

Amazon’s ‘Project Rainier’, a large-scale data centre programme in New Carlisle, Indiana, is designed to meet Anthropic’s computing needs. The facility, utilising Amazon’s Trainium2 chips, will have a power capacity of 2.2GW.

Amazon’s investment in Anthropic, estimated at a fair value of $13.8bn, involves convertible notes, with only part converted into equity. Both Amazon and Google’s stakes remain below a third of Anthropic, with no voting rights or board seats.

Anthropic’s recent equity valuation was reported at $61.5bn in March 2025, by PitchBook.

Amazon’s investment in Anthropic ranks as its third-largest after MGM Studios and Whole Foods Market.

Amazon is Anthropic’s primary cloud and training partner, using its data centres and Trainium chips for large language model development. Anthropic also employs Google’s Tensor Processing Unit chip, Trillium.

Claude, an AI assistant built by Anthropic, is integrated into Amazon’s products, such as Alexa+ and Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Google previously reported that more than 4,000 customers used Anthropic’s models on its cloud platform.