Amazon’s job cuts represent a small fraction of the unit’s total workforce. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Amazon has reduced around 100 roles within its devices and services unit, which is responsible for developing products such as the Alexa voice assistant and Kindle e-reader reports Reuters.

The job cuts represent a small fraction of the unit’s total workforce and are a result of Amazon’s routine business evaluation.

Further specifics regarding which areas within the unit were impacted were not disclosed.

Amazon spokeswoman Kristy Schmidt in a statement said: “As part of our ongoing work to make our teams and programs operate more efficiently, and to better align with our product road map, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles.

“We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we’re committed to supporting affected employees through their transitions.”

The development follows earlier job reductions within the Alexa team during 2023, as well as cuts to other divisions including the Wondery podcast group, stores, and communications.

Despite these ongoing workforce adjustments, Amazon reported a net gain of around 4,000 jobs between the final quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

This latest cost-cutting initiative comes shortly after Amazon launched an update to Alexa, integrating generative AI capabilities.

The upgraded version aims to improve conversational abilities and enable more autonomous actions.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is actively working to curtail internal inefficiencies, which includes reducing management layers to address what he termed as excessive bureaucracy.

Earlier in May 2025, Amazon’s cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it plans investment exceeding $4bn to establish its first data centre region in Chile.

This will be the company’s third cloud region in Latin America, with Brazil and Mexico already hosting existing regions.

The South America (Chile) Region is expected to become operational in the latter half of 2026 and will feature three availability zones at its inception.