Amazon has cut the price of its One Medical membership, a San Francisco-based chain of healthcare clinics, the company acquired earlier this year for around $3.9bn.
In 2022, the US Federal Trade Commission began an antitrust probe into the acquisition but ultimately decided not to challenge the deal with an antitrust lawsuit.
One Medical provides both in-person and online resources. The discount brings the membership to $99 while a prime subscription costs $139 per year.
Amazon has advised existing Prime members who also subscribe to One Medical to complete an online form in order to receive a reimbursement for the previously paid membership fee.
During the initial few months following the acquisition of the company, Amazon extended a $55 discount on One Medical membership to Prime members.
“The healthcare experience in the US is often frustrating, hard to navigate, and dissatisfying overall. Scheduling even a basic check-up can require waiting weeks, and when you finally do get in for your appointment, it often feels rushed and impersonal,” the company said in a statement.
Amazon has attempted many ventures into telehealth in recent years. Haven, a non-profit, healthcare company created through a joint venture by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, closed its doors in February 2021.
Amazon also operates Amazon Clinic, an Amazon subsidiary, that provides virtual healthcare services, and Amazon Pharmacy, launched in 2020. While Amazon Clinic does not access health insurance, One Medical does.