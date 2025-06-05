This expansion will strengthen AWS data centres in the state. Credit: Amazon.com, Inc.

Tech giant Amazon has announced a $10bn investment in the US state of North Carolina to expand its data centre infrastructure.

The project aims to support advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies.

The investment, according to the company, will create at least 500 “high-skilled” jobs.

It will also support thousands of additional jobs within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centre supply chain.

According to Amazon’s press release, the rising demand for generative AI is increasing the need for advanced cloud infrastructure and compute power.

This expansion will strengthen AWS data centres in the state.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Commenting on the move, Amazon chief global affairs and legal officer David Zapolsky said: “Amazon’s $10bn investment in North Carolina underscores our commitment to driving innovation and advancing the future of cloud computing and AI technologies.”

“We look forward to partnering with state and local leaders, local suppliers, and educational institutions to nurture the next generation of talent.”

In a separate development, Amazon is reportedly developing software for humanoid robots.

These robots could potentially replace delivery workers, Reuters reported citing a report published by The Information, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The company is building a “humanoid park,” an indoor obstacle course, at one of its San Francisco offices to test these robots. Amazon is focusing on developing the AI software for these robots while using hardware from other firms for testing.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Recently, Amazon started testing a new feature that uses generative AI (genAI) to create short-form audio summaries on select product detail pages.

The feature provides concise overviews of products by analysing product details, customer reviews, and other relevant online information.

The initial test feature targets products that often require careful consideration before buying, offering clear insights through in-depth discussion to help Amazon customers shop more efficiently, the company said in a post.