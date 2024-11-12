Amazon is reportedly working on smart eyeglasses for its delivery drivers to streamline the final stretch of deliveries, Reuters reported, citing sources.
The glasses aim to provide turn-by-turn navigation via a small embedded screen, potentially saving valuable seconds per delivery and allowing drivers to carry more packages without relying on handheld GPS devices.
The initiative is said to be part of Amazon’s efforts to reduce delivery costs and maintain competitive margins, especially against rivals such as Walmart, which is enhancing its e-commerce strategies.
However, the project could face delays or cancellation if the glasses do not meet expectations or due to financial constraints, the news agency noted.
Commenting on driver eyeglasses, an Amazon spokesperson said: “We are continuously innovating to create an even safer and better delivery experience for drivers.
“We otherwise don’t comment on our product road map.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Amazon’s in-house delivery network development includes its airline, long-haul trucking and suburban warehouses, aiming to reduce reliance on couriers like UPS and FedEx.
Amazon’s shipping costs rose 8% in the third quarter (Q3) to $23.5bn.
The ‘last mile’ of delivery is costly and Amazon is now focusing on the “last 100 yards” (91m) to further optimise delivery efficiency.
The delivery glasses are said to be built on Amazon’s Echo Frames, which offer audio and voice command features.
Claimed to be known internally as ‘Amelia’, the glasses could also photograph packages for customer proof of delivery.
However, challenges remain, including developing a lightweight battery for an eight-hour shift and gathering comprehensive data on delivery routes.
Amazon’s delivery drivers, who visit more than 100 customers per shift, could potentially deliver more packages with increased efficiency.
However, convincing drivers to use the eyeglasses could be challenging due to comfort and practicality concerns.
Amazon’s delivery force largely consists of external companies, allowing the possibility of contractual requirements for wearing the glasses.
The embedded screen technology may also feature in a future Echo Frames release, potentially as soon as Q2 2026.