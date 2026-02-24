Amazon expects the initiative to generate 540 direct jobs at the data centres. Credit: Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon has announced a $12bn investment to establish its first data centre campuses in northwest Louisiana, US.

The project will span sites in Caddo and Bossier Parishes and aims to support the company’s cloud computing operations.

Amazon expects the initiative to generate 540 direct jobs at the data centres, along with an estimated 1,710 additional full-time equivalent roles in the surrounding region.

These positions will include various technical, engineering, operations, and security roles.

Amazon will partner with STACK Infrastructure for the construction and development of the new facilities.

STACK Americas CEO Matt VanderZanden said: “STACK is proud to partner with Amazon, the State of Louisiana, and local stakeholders to responsibly develop the digital infrastructure supporting this significant expansion.”

STACK anticipates that building the campuses will create up to 1,500 construction jobs, offering opportunities for local contractors and skilled workers.

To supply power for these operations, Amazon has collaborated with Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), agreeing to cover all costs for necessary energy infrastructure upgrades.

The company has also invested in solar projects within the state, bringing up to 200 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free energy onto the grid.

The planned campuses will use only surplus water not needed by local communities.

They will require water-based cooling for less than 13% of the year, relying on outside air for cooling during the remaining months.

Amazon chief global affairs and legal officer David Zapolsky said: “Amazon’s $12bn investment in northwest Louisiana will build next-generation data centre campuses to support AI and cloud computing, ensuring opportunities for local communities.

“We’re creating hundreds of high-paying jobs and making substantial investments in local infrastructure to serve customers. We’re grateful for our strong partnerships with local leaders and proud to deepen our commitment to Louisiana.”

Furthermore, Amazon is allocating up to $400m toward public water infrastructure enhancements related to the site.

The company states it is working on programmes intended to return more water to local watersheds than it uses by 2030.