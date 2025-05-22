The feature employs LLMs to create scripts by drawing on Amazon’s product catalogue. Credit: Thaspol Sangsee / Shutterstock.com.

Amazon is trialling a new feature that uses generative AI (genAI) to create short-form audio summaries on select product detail pages.

The feature provides concise overviews of products by analysing product details, customer reviews, and other relevant online information.

The initial test feature targets products that often require careful consideration before buying, offering clear insights through in-depth discussion to help Amazon customers shop more efficiently, the company said in a post.

The feature employs large language models (LLMs) to create scripts by drawing on Amazon’s product catalogue, customer reviews, and web-based information, then converting the content into short audio clips.

Currently, the audio summaries are available to a limited group of US customers, with Amazon planning to roll them out to more products and users in the coming months.

Shoppers can access the summaries by tapping the “Hear the highlights” button within the Amazon shopping app.

The e-commerce giant has been increasing its use of AI across its operations.

Recently, Amazon enhanced its Alexa+ voice assistant with generative AI capabilities.

Additionally, the company has integrated tools such as Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant that responds to various shopping queries, and Shopping Guides, which offer product recommendations and guidance, into its platform.

The move aligns with broader industry trends, as tech companies rapidly deploy AI technologies to enhance consumer experiences.

Last month, OpenAI upgraded its ChatGPT chatbot with improved web search capabilities, offering personalised product recommendations, images, reviews, and direct purchase links.

Other major tech firms, including Google and Meta, have also been introducing AI-driven features and updates across their products.

Earlier in May 2025, Amazon reduced around 100 roles within its devices and services unit, which is responsible for developing products such as the Alexa voice assistant and Kindle e-reader.