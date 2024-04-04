Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced on Wednesday (3 April) that it will cut hundreds of employees in its sales, marketing, and tech divisions.
According to the company, hundreds of staff at AWS marketing, sales, and global services division and the physical stores technology team will be affected.
The layoffs come as part of broader cuts across Amazon’s divisions, including its healthcare business, Alexa voice unit and Prime Video service.
An AWS spokesperson said: “We’ve identified a few targeted areas of the organization we need to streamline.”
Amazon laid off over 27,000 staff in 2022 and 2023 as the company transitioned out of the Covid pandemic, during which thousands of people were hired.
Layoffs have plagued the technology industry throughout 2022 and 2023 as companies continued to readjust budgets after a pandemic spending boom and declining revenues.
According to the tracking website Layoffs.fyi, over 57,000 workers were laid off across 229 companies in 2024. In 2023, the number totalled around 262,735, according to the website.
GlobalData’s report, Global Hiring Activity Trends & Signals – Q3 2023, revealed that global hiring activity continued to decline by 29.3% year-on-year and 11% quarter-on-quarter in Q3 2023.
However, despite cuts across the technology industry, 2023 saw key technology themes driving hiring across a range of industries.
Cloud computing, big data and AI were among the leading technology sectors driving job postings, according to GlobalData's Job Analytics Database.
Cloud computing took the top spot for the most active job postings across the world, with a total of 1.4 million jobs posted since the beginning of the year. This was followed by big data, which had 916,000 active job postings since the beginning of the year.