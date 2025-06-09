Earlier last week, AMD snapped up compiler startup Brium to strengthen its open-source AI software ecosystem. Credit: Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock.com.

AMD has acquired the team behind Untether AI, a developer of AI inference chips known for energy efficiency and speed in edge environments and enterprise data centres, CRN reported.

As part of the acquisition, Untether AI executive Bob Beachler announced that the startup will cease supplying or supporting its speedAI products and imAIgine software development kit.

“AMD has entered into a strategic agreement to acquire a talented team of AI hardware and software engineers from Untether AI,” the media outlet reported, citing an AMD spokesperson as saying.

“The transaction brings a world-class team of engineers to AMD, focused on advancing the company’s AI compiler and kernel development capabilities as well as enhancing our digital and SoC design, design verification, and product integration capabilities. We are excited to welcome the team’s unique expertise to AMD,” the spokesperson added.

This acquisition is part of AMD’s ongoing strategy to expand its AI computing capabilities and challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the field.

Earlier in June 2025, AMD snapped up compiler startup Brium to strengthen its open-source AI software ecosystem.

Established in 2018 in Toronto, Untether AI focused on AI inference chips for edge environments and data centres, utilising an “at-memory” architecture to enhance performance and decrease power consumption.

In October 2024, Untether AI launched the speedAI240 Slim AI inference accelerator card, claiming it demonstrated three times greater energy efficiency in data centres and six times greater in edge environments compared to competitors.

The card was adopted by companies such as J-Squared Technologies and Ola-Krutrim, with a partnership for co-developing next-generation data centre solutions.

Untether AI also had partnerships with companies such as Arm, Ampere Computing, Asa Computers, Boston, NeuReality, and Vertical Data.