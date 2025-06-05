The move is part of AMD’s efforts to strengthen its open-source AI software ecosystem. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.com.

Semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has acquired Brium, an AI software optimisation startup, for an undisclosed sum.

The move is part of AMD’s efforts to strengthen its open-source AI software ecosystem.

Brium’s team comprises experts in compiler technology, machine learning, AI inference, and performance optimisation.

Their expertise enables optimisation of the entire AI inference stack prior to hardware deployment, reducing reliance on specific hardware configurations and facilitating faster, more efficient AI performance across various deployments.

The acquisition will bring advanced software capabilities to AMD, enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of its AI platform through Brium’s work in compiler technology, model execution frameworks, and end-to-end AI inference optimisation.

This will strengthen AMD’s ability to deliver optimised AI solutions across its technology stack.

The deal aligns with the company’s strategic focus on AI and supporting developers building intelligent applications.

It follows a series of acquisitions, including Silo AI, Nod.ai, and Mipsology, aimed at advancing AMD’s support for the open-source software ecosystem and optimising performance on its hardware.

Brium’s expertise in libraries, compilers, build systems, distributed systems, and machine learning techniques adds cross-domain capabilities to AMD’s portfolio.

These capabilities create synergies across AMD’s technology stack, enabling the delivery of more comprehensive and integrated solutions to developers and customers.

In a media release, the company said: “This acquisition is another step forward in AMD’s mission to empower developers with an open, scalable AI software platform that unlocks the full potential of our hardware.

“As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in people, tools, and technologies that strengthen our ability to support the AI developer community and enable breakthroughs across industries.”

In May 2025, AMD agreed to divest ZT Systems’ data centre infrastructure manufacturing business to Sanmina for up to $3bn.