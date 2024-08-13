The acquisition is anticipated to fast-track the creation and implementation of AI software solutions powered by AMD. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

US semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices AMD has completed the acquisition of Silo AI to accelerate the development and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) models on AMD hardware.

The approximately $665m all-cash deal, which was announced July 2024, is in line with AMD’s goal of providing comprehensive AI solutions in collaboration with the global AI community.

Based in Finland, Silo AI has operations across Europe and North America.

It specialises in integrating AI into products, services, and operations in various industries.

The company’s clientele includes names such as Allianz, Philips, Rolls-Royce, and Unilever.

Silo AI is known for its development of open-source multilingual Large Language Models such as Poro and Viking, which are built on AMD platforms.

The team from Silo AI, comprising AI scientists and engineers adept at crafting bespoke AI models, platforms, and solutions, will be integrated into the AMD Artificial Intelligence Group (AIG), which is led by AMD senior vice president Vamsi Boppana.

The acquisition is anticipated to fast-track the creation and implementation of AI software solutions powered by AMD, enhancing the company’s open-source AI software capabilities for both training and inference.

Boppana said: “AI is our number one strategic priority, and we continue to invest in both the talent and software capabilities to support our growing customer deployments and roadmaps.

“The Silo AI team has developed state-of-the-art language models that have been trained at scale on AMD Instinct accelerators and they have broad experience developing and integrating AI models to solve critical problems for end customers.

“We expect their expertise and software capabilities will directly improve the experience for customers in delivering the best performing AI solutions on AMD platforms.”

In October 2023, AMD signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nod.ai, a company specialising in open-source AI solutions for enterprises, hyperscalers, and startups.

This acquisition is expected to hasten the deployment of AI solutions optimised for AMD’s computing platforms, including Ryzen AI processors, EPYC processors, AMD Instinct data centre accelerators, Versal system on chips, and Radeon graphics processing units.