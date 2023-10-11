US-based semiconductor company AMD has signed a definitive agreement to buy artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) systems company Nod.ai.
AMD did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.
Nod.ai is engaged in developing open-source AI solutions for enterprises, hyperscalers and startups.
AMD said the acquisition of Nod.ai will bring a skilled team that has developed an advanced software technology.
The deal is expected to accelerate the deployment of AI solutions fine-tuned for AMD’s Ryzen AI processors, EPYC processors, AMD Instinct data center accelerators, Versal system on chips (SoCs) and Radeon graphics processing units (GPUs).
According to the chipmaker, Nod.ai’s acquisition forms part its AI growth strategy focused on an accessible software ecosystem.
AMD senior vice president of artificial intelligence group Vamsi Boppana said: “The acquisition of Nod.ai is expected to significantly enhance our ability to provide AI customers with open software that allows them to easily deploy highly performant AI models tuned for AMD hardware.”
“The addition of the talented Nod.ai team accelerates our ability to advance open-source compiler technology and enable portable, high-performance AI solutions across the AMD product portfolio. Nod.ai’s technologies are already widely deployed in the cloud, at the edge and across a broad range of end point devices today.”
Nod.ai co-founder and CEO Anush Elangovan said: “Our journey as a company has cemented our role as the primary maintainer and major contributor to some of the world’s most important AI repositories, including SHARK, Torch-MLIR and OpenXLA/IREE code generation technology.
“By joining forces with AMD, we will bring this expertise to a broader range of customers on a global scale.”
In July 2023, AMD announced plans to build a design centre in India as part of its $400m (Rs32.8bn) investment in the country.
The new centre is expected to open by the end of 2023 and will be located in Bangalore, Karnataka.