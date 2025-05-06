The acquisition will add Klas’ “rugged” hardware to Anduril’s suite of autonomous systems. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.

Defence technology company Anduril Industries has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Klas, an edge computing and tactical communications services provider.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition will add Klas’ “rugged” hardware to Anduril’s suite of autonomous systems and networked defence technologies.

It is expected to enhance the company’s ability to provide “faster, more resilient and seamlessly integrated” solutions for challenging, front-line operational environments.

Klas will continue its operations in Ireland and the US, with plans to expand manufacturing to meet demand across Anduril’s portfolio.

The acquisition also establishes Anduril’s first office in Dublin, expanding its international presence in Europe, the UK, Australia, Japan, and Taiwan.

Anduril said: “Modern defence operations require compute and connectivity that go wherever the mission does—not just where the infrastructure allows.”

Klas offers Voyager line, a modular family of compute and networking systems designed to withstand extreme conditions.

Voyager is already part of Anduril’s Menace systems, supporting operations across ground, maritime, and air domains.

“This acquisition builds on that foundation,” Anduril said.

The company added: “Every autonomous system is only as capable as the compute and comms it carries—together, they form the nervous system that enables real-time decision-making, coordination, and mission execution.”

By combining Anduril’s Lattice software platform, autonomy, and sensor capabilities with Klas’ infrastructure, the company aims to deliver lightweight, mission-tailored systems that are faster to deploy, easier to maintain, and more resilient.

This is expected to allow Anduril to adapt edge compute and communications to specific mission needs, reducing integration risk and accelerating technology deployment.

In December, Anduril entered a strategic partnership with OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT and cutting-edge models such as GPT-4o, to strengthen AI capabilities for US national security.

The initiative focuses on embedding OpenAI’s advanced AI technology into Anduril’s defence platforms and its Lattice operating system, with a particular emphasis on improving counter-unmanned aircraft systems performance.