The initiative is financed through private investment. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

Anduril Industries has collaborated with Meta to develop a suite of integrated extended reality (XR) products designed to enhance operational capabilities for the US military.

The collaboration will focus on providing soldiers with improved perception and intuitive control of autonomous platforms, leveraging over a decade of investment by both companies in advanced hardware, software, and AI, according to Anduril.

The initiative is financed through private investment and aims to generate significant cost savings for the military by employing high-performance components originally developed for commercial applications.

The mixed reality solutions developed through this partnership will be compatible with Anduril’s Lattice platform, an AI-driven command and control system that aggregates data from several sources to deliver real-time intelligence on the battlefield.

By integrating role-specific augmented reality and virtual reality interfaces, soldiers will have intuitive access to Lattice’s analytical tools, enhancing their decision-making capabilities.

This integration is expected to advance the way military personnel perceive and process battlefield information, offering immersive technology that supports tactical decisions in combat situations.

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey said: “Of all the areas where dual-use technology can make a difference for America, this is the one I am most excited about. My mission has long been to turn warfighters into technomancers, and the products we are building with Meta do just that.”

The collaboration builds upon Meta’s existing investments in Reality Labs and its efforts to promote the use of its Llama open-source AI models for national security purposes among the US and its allies.

Anduril and Meta have already submitted a joint white paper for SBMC Next, previously known as IVAS Next.

Following the Army’s transition of the original Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) contract from Microsoft to Anduril, the company has made advancements in evolving IVAS into Soldier-Borne Mission Command.

This transition has streamlined operations, expedited delivery timelines, and reduced costs.

In addition, software updates that previously required 180 days to implement can now be deployed in under 18 hours, with Lattice-integrated IVAS headsets currently undergoing testing.

Meta founder and CEO ark Zuckerberg said: “We’re proud to partner with Anduril to help bring these technologies to the American servicemembers that protect our interests at home and abroad.”

Recently, Anduril reached a definitive agreement to acquire Klas, a provider of edge computing and tactical communications services.