The collaboration will empower security teams with automated threat intelligence. Credit: Smile Studio AP/Shutterstock.

Anomali, an AI-powered security and IT operations platform, has expanded its partnership with cybersecurity company Consortium to enhance automation, orchestration, and risk reduction for enterprises.

The announcement follows Consortium’s acquisition of Metrics That Matter (MTM) in February 2025, to bolster its new model Next Generation Value-Added Reseller (VAR) to supply customers with real-time, data-driven insights.

By integrating the MTM framework, Consortium aims to ensure cybersecurity investments lead to measurable risk reduction and operational efficiency.

Combined with Anomali’s analytics and automation capabilities, the collaboration will provide businesses with actionable threat intelligence and risk-based security solutions.

This partnership will also focus on offering a data-driven and scalable approach to cybersecurity for the customers.

Consortium CTO Andrew Barnett said: “Together, Anomali and Consortium are delivering one of the only truly comprehensive security solutions on the market.

“By aligning cutting-edge automation with a proven risk-based framework, we provide organisations with an unmatched ability to defend against today’s most sophisticated cyber threats.”

The enhanced collaboration between Anomali and Consortium will empower security teams with automated threat intelligence, transforming raw data into prioritised insights for quicker response times.

Advanced orchestration will be integrated seamlessly with security operations to reduce dwell time and manual workload.

Moreover, risk quantification will combine Anomali’s analytics with Consortium’s Metrics That Matter to ensure security investments yield measurable results.

Anomali CRO Anthony Aurigemma said: “Cyber threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, with the annual cost of cybercrime projected to reach $10.5trn.

“Through our expanded partnership with Consortium, we’re not just delivering better intelligence—we’re enabling security teams to proactively outmanoeuvre threats, reduce complexity, and turn cybersecurity investments into real, measurable impact.”

In 2024, Anomali introduced its AI-Powered Security Operations Platform, which features intelligent Anomali Copilot to automate important tasks.