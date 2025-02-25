Anthropic plans to refine the Claude Code tool in the coming weeks by improving tool call reliability. Credit: gguy/Shutterstock.

Amazon-backed Anthropic has launched Claude 3.7 Sonnet, its latest and “most advanced” AI hybrid reasoning model designed to enhance coding and front-end web development tasks.

This new model is designed to provide users with both near-instant responses and more extended, step-by-step reasoning, which is made visible to the user.

API users can also control how long the model takes to process responses, allowing for greater flexibility in different use cases.

Amazon and Google-backed startup Anthropic said that Claude 3.7 Sonnet demonstrates improvements in coding and front-end web development.

It is available across all Claude plans, including Free, Pro, Team, and Enterprise, as well as through the Amazon Bedrock, Anthropic API, and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI.

However, the extended thinking mode of Claude 3.7 Sonnet is not accessible on the free tier.

Despite its advanced capabilities, the pricing remains consistent with previous models at $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens, which encompasses thinking tokens, Anthropic noted.

The company has also introduced Claude Code, a command line tool for agentic coding, which is currently available as a limited research preview.

Claude Code allows developers to delegate extensive engineering tasks directly from their terminal. It can search and read code, edit files, write and run tests, commit and push code to GitHub, and use command line tools while keeping developers informed throughout the process.

Initial testing of Claude Code suggests significant efficiency gains, with tasks that typically require more than 45 minutes of manual effort being completed in a single pass.

Anthropic is planning to refine the tool in the coming weeks by improving tool call reliability, expanding support for long-running commands, enhancing in-app rendering, and increasing Claude’s understanding of its own capabilities.

In a press statement, Anthropic said: “Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Claude Code mark an important step towards AI systems that can truly augment human capabilities. With their ability to reason deeply, work autonomously, and collaborate effectively, they bring us closer to a future where AI enriches and expands what humans can achieve.”

Additionally, Anthropic has enhanced the coding experience on Claude.ai by making its GitHub integration available to all users, allowing developers to link their code repositories directly to Claude.

Meanwhile, the company is nearing to secure $3.5bn in funding, that would value the company at $61.5bn, reported Reuters citing two sources.

Venture firms including Lightspeed Venture Partners, General Catalyst, and Bessemer Venture Partners are expected to participate in the funding round.