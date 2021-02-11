Google execs recently reported that Application Programming Interface (API) traffic among its Apigee API management customers grew by 46% YoY to 2.2 trillion calls. Such statistics help illustrate the urgency companies feel to reconfigure their business models into digital entities in order to connect with new partners and services, expand customer offerings, build new business opportunities, and generate new revenue streams.

The problem is as companies move more data to the cloud, even more so as part of accelerated digital transformations during a pandemic era, security, and API management concerns have drastically risen. As a result API management’s lifecycle features are fast becoming a priority to technology providers.

API management solutions are moving beyond the management of ‘traffic’

Updated API solutions are becoming infused with security, networking, and intelligent automation, moving beyond the management of API traffic, and helping ops teams address new pain-points, including detection of malicious intent and identification of anomalies, among other workflow automations.

These platforms are now serving as the core component of app modernization platforms through consolidated low-code, automation, and self-service business analytics technologies. Best-of-breed API management solutions, including IBM API Connect, Salesforce MuleSoft Anypoint Platform, Microsoft Azure API Management, Amazon API Gateway, and Google Apigee are being primed to help enterprises tackle complex integration requirements associated with business transformations.

Google has announced a significant upgrade to its API management technology, Apigee X. Apigee X is now integrated with Google’s AI, security, and networking tools to help enterprises better manage the services which shore up application modernization initiatives. Apigee X builds on Google’s momentum around Business Application Platform, a portfolio which consolidates Apigee API management, AppSheet no-code app development platform, and business analytics technology.

A heightened sense of importance is not misplaced

Emerging application development architectures (e.g., microservices, serverless, service mesh, etc.) are built on API management and integration technologies. During the past two years, the industry has experienced a heightened sense of importance for providing enterprises with an API economy which ensures the connectivity between modern apps, increasingly alongside key lifecycle management capabilities, including security and intelligent automation.

Technologies such as AI/machine learning will continue to come into play for analyzing traffic to spot anomalies such as automated attacks. At the same time, developers will play a larger role in API security, as some security pure-plays provide solutions designed as ‘security-as-code,’ where capabilities are built into applications earlier in the app development process.