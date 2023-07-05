GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Appen, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Appen‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Appen offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Appen, a global company in the development of high-quality, human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence, has committed to achieving net-zero emissions across its business operations by 2025 and net-zero across the whole of business by 2030. The company has signed up to the Science Base Target initiative (SBTi) to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees and is committed to verifying its baseline and target over the next 24 months. Appen has expanded its GHG emissions inventory to include Scope 3 emissions and continues to report its emissions under the CDP Framework.



While the operations of the company have a relatively small direct environmental impact, Appen believes that AI technology plays an important part in reducing its environmental footprint and improving living conditions of society. The company has completed its Net Zero Roadmap and committed to net-zero for operations by 2025 and for its wider footprint by 2030.



In conclusion, Appen's efforts to reduce emissions through investments in renewable energy, energy-efficient equipment, and sustainable transportation, as well as exploring opportunities for virtual meetings and remote work, are steps in the right direction towards achieving its net-zero targets.