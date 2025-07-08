Meta’s strategic push seeks to enhance its competitive stance against rivals such as OpenAI and Google. Credit: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com.

Meta Platforms has recruited Apple’s top executive responsible for AI models, Ruoming Pang, Bloomberg reported, citing individuals familiar with the development.

The departure further complicates Apple’s AI initiatives as the competition for skilled AI professionals intensifies.

Pang, who managed the Apple Foundation Models (AFM) team, joined Apple from Alphabet in 2021. During his tenure, Pang led a team of approximately 100 individuals working on large language models integral to Apple Intelligence and other AI functionalities on Apple devices.

The recruitment occurs amid a hiring spree led by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is focusing on advancing the company’s AI capabilities through the newly established Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL).

Former CEO of Scale AI Alexandr Wang is serving as the chief AI officer of MSL, while Nat Friedman, who led GitHub, is co-leading the division.

Meta has also hired Yuanzhi Li from OpenAI and Anton Bakhtin from Anthropic PBC, alongside numerous OpenAI researchers.

The owner of Facebook and Instagram will invest tens of billions of dollars this year in AI-related projects, with substantial funding directed towards infrastructure improvements such as data centres and chips. This strategic push aims to position Meta competitively against rivals such as OpenAI and Google.

Sources told Bloomberg that Pang’s departure signals potential further exits from Apple’s foundation models team, as some engineers are reportedly considering moves to Meta or other companies. Tom Gunter, a former deputy to Pang, recently left Apple, adding to the shifting dynamics within the team.

With Pang’s exit, Zhifeng Chen will assume leadership of the AFM group. The restructured team will feature multiple managers reporting to Chen.

Apple’s overall AI strategy is now primarily overseen by Craig Federighi, head of software engineering, and Mike Rockwell, who leads Siri engineering.