Meta’s new AI division will work to advance superintelligence initiatives. Credit: miss.cabul / Shutterstock.com.

Meta has established a new division called Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) to consolidate its AI initiatives. In an internal memo, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the formation of the new unit.

Alexandr Wang, the former CEO of Scale AI, will serve as the chief AI officer of MSL. Nat Friedman, the former CEO of GitHub, will co-lead the division, focusing on AI products and applied research.

The new lab is expected to accelerate the development of artificial general intelligence and enhance revenue streams through the Meta AI app, image-to-video advertising tools, and smart glasses.

In addition to Wang and Friedman, Meta has recruited 11 AI specialists, with backgrounds from organisations such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. Notable hires include former DeepMind researchers Jack Rae and Pei Sun, as well as OpenAI alumni Jiahui Yu, Shuchao Bi, Shengjia Zhao, and Hongyu Ren, and Anthropic’s Joel Pobar.

“Meta is uniquely positioned to deliver superintelligence to the world,” Zuckerberg stated in the internal memo, as reported by CNBC. “We have a strong business that supports building out significantly more compute than smaller labs. We have deeper experience building and growing products that reach billions of people.

“We are pioneering and leading the AI glasses and wearables category that is growing very quickly. And our company structure allows us to move with vastly greater conviction and boldness. I’m optimistic that this new influx of talent and parallel approach to model development will set us up to deliver on the promise of personal superintelligence for everyone.”

This strategic shift from Meta follows the recent senior staff departures and lacklustre reception of Meta’s latest open-source Llama 4 model. The company also faces potential daily fines if its pay-or-consent model does not comply with European Union antitrust regulations.

According to Reuters, major technology companies are projected to invest $320bn in AI in 2025.