Daily fines loom for Meta amid EU antitrust scrutiny. Credit: Shutterstock.

Meta Platforms is at risk of accruing daily fines if adjustments to its pay-or-consent model fail to align with European Union (EU) antitrust mandates, reported Reuters.

This alert from EU regulators follows a €200m ($234m) penalty imposed in April 2025 on the social media company. That fine was for breaching the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the EU’s law for targeting the influence of major technology firms.

The European Commission (EC) noted that Meta’s model introduced in November 2023 violated DMA standards until its amendment in November 2024. This model offers Facebook and Instagram users an option between consenting to data tracking for a complimentary service funded by advertisements or opting to pay for an ad-free experience.

Despite recent revisions, the Commission remains uncertain about Meta’s adherence to regulatory requirements.

A spokesperson for the Commission, has been quoted by the news publication, as saying: “The Commission cannot confirm at this stage if these are sufficient to comply with the main parameters of compliance outlined in its non-compliance decision.”

Furthermore, the spokesperson indicated that ongoing non-compliance could result in periodic penalty payments commencing on 27 June 2025.

Under the DMA, daily penalties can amount to up to 5% of a company’s average global daily turnover. The Commission is reportedly continuing its examination of the changes to Meta’s pay-or-consent model, while stating its commitment to fair enforcement across all tech companies operating within the EU.

In July 2024, the Commission released preliminary findings on Meta’s pay-or-consent model.

The regulator noted that online platforms, leveraging their significant market positions, often collect extensive personal data from both their own and third-party services for advertising. This data collection allows them to impose service terms on users, giving them an advantage over competitors and creating high barriers in digital markets, said the EC.

In its defence, Meta has accused the Commission of discriminatory practices and shifting regulatory expectations during negotiations.

A Meta spokesperson has been quoted by Reuters, as saying: “A user choice between a subscription for no ads service or a free ad-supported service remains a legitimate business model for every company in Europe – except Meta.”

The spokesperson further asserted that the firm’s offerings not only meet but exceed EU requirements.

The Commission countered Meta’s claims of discrimination, reiterating that the DMA is uniformly applicable to all major digital entities within the EU, regardless of their country of origin or ownership structure.