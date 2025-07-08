Apple challenges EU ruling over App Store practices. Credit: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Apple has appealed to the European General Court against the €500m ($590m) fine imposed by the European Commission (EC) in April 2025.

The fine was issued after the EC concluded that Apple violated the Digital Markets Act (DMA) by restricting app developers from steering users to cheaper deals outside its App Store. This case is among the first under the DMA, which seeks to regulate large tech firms. Meta was also fined €200m for similar breaches.

Apple had previously announced its intention to seek judicial review and subsequently filed its lawsuit on Monday as per the deadline, reported Reuters.

The company stated: “Today we filed our appeal because we believe the European Commission’s decision – and their unprecedented fine – go far beyond what the law requires.”

Apple further argued that the EC’s directives for operating its store were perplexing for developers and disadvantageous for users.

The Commission’s investigation, which began in March 2024, concluded that Apple’s policies infringed on the DMA’s anti-steering rules. These regulations require app developers to have the ability to inform customers about alternative offers outside the App Store without incurring a charge.

Developers should be able to guide consumers to these alternatives and facilitate purchases, according to the EC. The regulator’s findings indicated that Apple’s restrictions hindered developers and consumers from accessing more affordable options outside its platform.

In response to these findings, the Commission ordered Apple to dismantle its technical and commercial restrictions that impeded steering, prohibiting any future conduct with similar effects.

To avert punitive measures, Apple recently adjusted its App Store policies, aligning them with European Union (EU) requirements by eliminating barriers that prevented app developers from directing users elsewhere. This compliance effort was also intended to avoid daily fines calculated at 5% of Apple’s average daily global revenue, equating to approximately €50m per day.

In June 2025, an EU spokesperson confirmed to Euronews that immediate financial sanctions would not be applied to Apple or Meta if they fail to meet compliance deadlines.

In parallel, the EU competition authority is seeking input from app developers before deciding whether to accept Apple’s revisions or necessitate additional changes. This ongoing feedback process could influence future regulatory actions concerning Apple’s App Store operations under EU law.