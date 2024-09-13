At the recent launch event in Cupertino, Apple Intelligence debuted, marking a significant milestone for the tech giant.

The new iPhone series is Apple’s first to fully integrate on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, including the latest A18 series of chipsets. The rollout of Apple Intelligence features will begin in the US in English in October 2024, with plans to expand to additional countries in December and support more languages in 2025.

While Apple was the last major OEM to incorporate AI into its devices, the company reiterated the same AI announcements made at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024, without introducing anything new. Apple Intelligence will focus on language, image, and action generation, leveraging personal context and supported by various on-device generative models. These models will dynamically learn from and adapt to individual users.

While Apple Intelligence will include both on-device generative models and cloud-based models, on-device processing is at the core of Apple’s intelligence. Siri will play a central role in its intelligence efforts, offering conversational context, the ability to switch between text and voice, on-screen awareness, and the capability to perform actions within an app.

Competition with Google’s Gemini AI

Google bought the fight to Apple’s backyard by aiming to integrate its Gemini AI models into 200 million Android devices by the end of 2024, prompting Apple to announce its own AI features.

However, Apple’s intelligence will initially be in beta mode on its latest models, with integration into the company’s ecosystem occurring gradually over the years. Meanwhile, Google’s latest innovation, its GenAI-based voice assistant, Gemini Live, is already accessible not only on the newly announced Pixel 9 series of smartphones, but also on an entire array of Android devices.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

This upcoming iPhone cycle is crucial for Apple, as it aims to recover from lacklustresales, particularly in China, navigate regulatory scrutiny, and regain market cap lost to Microsoft and NVIDIA due to their AI business. Apple will need to effectively promote its AI capabilities to succeed.

Market potential for Apple AirPods Pro 2

The integration of hearing aid functionality into earbuds has long been delayed in the industry. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 has become the first consumer device to incorporate hearing aid capability, making it accessible to users.

Machine learning models facilitate the enhancement of the user’s hearing based on a preliminary test. All Apple consumer devices owned by a user will integrate the hearing score obtained through the AirPods Pro 2, automatically adjusting their audio output accordingly. This exemplifies the seamless functionality within the company’s ecosystem, which Android rivals will struggle to replicate.

The inclusion of hearing aid capability is likely to prompt competitors to adopt similar features swiftly. Apple’s third-gen AirPods have experienced lacklustre sales, but the enhancement of the AirPods Pro represents a significant improvement. With an estimated 1.5 billion individuals worldwide experiencing varying degrees of hearing loss, the market potential for this product is substantial.