Tech giant Apple is set to introduce its own cellular modem chips, starting with the iPhone SE next spring, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.
The move is part of the company’s three-year strategy to replace Qualcomm components and surpass its technology by 2027.
The modem, which is said to be a critical mobile phone component for connectivity, will be introduced in the company’s entry-level smartphone, iPhone SE.
Apple’s iPhone SE is set for its first update since 2022.
The company has invested significantly in this endeavour, including a $1bn acquisition of Intel‘s modem group and the recruitment of engineers from other silicon companies.
Set to debut in 2025, the iPhone SE will feature major new elements like Apple Intelligence and an edge-to-edge screen in addition to the in-house modem, code-named Sinope.
In preparation, Apple has conducted secret global tests and quality assurance with carrier partners.
The first modem will support four-carrier aggregation, compared to Qualcomm’s six or more.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will produce the modem for Apple.
Apple’s second-generation modem, Ganymede, is expected to match Qualcomm’s current capabilities by 2026, including mmWave support and enhanced carrier aggregation.
This chip is expected to debut in the iPhone 18 lineup and appear in premium iPads by 2027.
Furthermore, by 2027, Apple’s third modem, code-named Prometheus, aims to surpass Qualcomm with advanced performance and AI features. It is also expected to support next-generation satellite networks.
Apple is also considering integrating its modem with the main processor in the future.