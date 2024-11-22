The revamped Siri, internally referred to as “LLM Siri,” is being tested on iPhones, iPads, and Macs as a separate app. Credit: Wachiwit/shutterstock.

Apple is working on a more conversational version of its Siri digital assistant, powered by large language models (LLMs), Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The initiative is said to enhance Siri’s capabilities, enabling it to engage in back-and-forth conversations and handle more complex requests, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google‘s Gemini.

The revamped Siri, internally referred to as “LLM Siri,” is being tested on iPhones, iPads, and Macs as a separate app. The company plans to integrate the new software into future iOS and macOS updates, potentially launching it in 2025.

Although the new Siri features will not be immediately included in next year’s hardware devices, Apple aims to release the updated assistant to consumers by spring 2026.

The upgraded Siri will utilise new Apple AI models to interact more naturally with users, offering capabilities similar to ChatGPT. It will also leverage App Intents for better control of third-party apps and integrate features from Apple Intelligence, including text writing and summarising.

While Apple introduced its AI platform in June, significant overhauls to Siri are still pending.

Current upgrades focus on cosmetic changes, such as a new glowing interface and improved user understanding. Additional tweaks are expected in iOS 18, allowing Siri to use customer data for context and action.

The next-generation LLM for iOS 19 will offer more advanced capabilities, akin to ChatGPT, the news publication said.

Meanwhile, Apple plans to incorporate ChatGPT into Apple Intelligence and later introduce other chatbot options, like Gemini. The goal is to enhance Siri’s capabilities in-house while maintaining user privacy.

Earlier in November 2024, Apple announced plans to launch a new AI wall tablet to strengthen its position in the smart home market.