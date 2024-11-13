Apple CEO Tim Cook is prioritising this device to enhance the company’s presence in the smart home sector. Credit: View.

Apple is preparing to launch a new AI wall tablet, aiming to strengthen its position in the smart home market, reported Bloomberg, citing sources.

The device, expected to be announced as early as March 2025, will serve as a command centre for home control, featuring AI capabilities, Siri integration and video conferencing support.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is prioritising this device, code-named J490, to enhance the company’s presence in the smart home sector, where it has lagged competitors such as Alphabet and Amazon.

The device has been in development for more than three years.

It will feature a screen of roughly 6in, resembling a square iPad, and will be available in silver and black.

It includes a camera, rechargeable battery and internal speakers.

The interface combines elements of the Apple Watch operating system and the iPhone’s StandBy mode, with a focus on voice interaction via Siri.

The AI wall tablet will control home appliances, facilitate intercom sessions through FaceTime, and include Apple apps for web browsing, news updates and music.

Users can access notes and calendar information, and the device can display photo slideshows.

Competing with Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Nest Hub, Apple plans a more expensive version with a robotic limb for screen movement.

The high-end version of Apple’s AI wall tablet may cost up to $1,000, depending on components.

A more basic model is expected to be closer in price to competing devices, such as Amazon’s Echo Show 8 ($150) and Echo Hub ($180), and Google’s Nest Hub Max ($230).

The device will run a new operating system, code-named Pebble, featuring proximity sensors to adjust its interface based on user distance.

It will offer a customisable home screen with widgets and a dock for quick app access.

Security features will include alerts and camera footage display, along with intercom functionality.

Apple recently launched Apple Operations India, a fully owned subsidiary, to enhance its research and development efforts in India.

This new entity will focus on acquiring engineering equipment, leasing space, hiring engineers for hardware development and offering failure analysis services to Apple’s group companies.