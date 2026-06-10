Supermicro also plans to introduce an at-the-market offering programme for common stock. Credit: jackpress/Shutterstock.com.

Super Micro Computer (trading as Supermicro) has announced plans to raise $7bn through a mix of equity and equity-linked financing transactions aimed at funding component purchases for its advanced AI servers.

The US-based IT and hardware company intends to use the proceeds to meet around $39bn in orders it has received for these servers from more than 20 customers in recent weeks.

According to Supermicro, the fundraising will include underwritten public offerings totalling $5bn. This comprises approximately $3.75bn in depositary shares and $1.25bn in common stock.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares in both categories. The completion of one offering is not contingent on the completion of the other.

The company also plans to introduce an at-the-market (ATM) offering programme for common stock, with the potential to raise up to $2bn.

This offering is not expected to commence before the third quarter of 2026 and will be managed by J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co., and Citigroup.

Proceeds from all offerings are earmarked largely for the acquisition of components required to build the company’s advanced AI servers, including its Data Center Building Block Solutions.

In addition to funding component purchases, Supermicro stated that it may allocate some of the net proceeds to purposes such as debt repayment, working capital, and capital expenditures.

The firm’s shares declined 8% in extended trading following the announcement of the equity offerings.

Earlier this month, Supermicro reported a collaboration with Arm to provide new AI-centric solutions using Arm AGI CPUs. These products are designed to enhance compute performance for agentic AI within the constraints of enterprise data centre environments.

Last month, Supermicro announced its third quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results, reporting net sales of $10.2bn compared to $12.7bn in Q2 FY26 and $4.6bn in Q3 FY25. Net income was $483m versus $401m in Q2 FY26 and $109m in Q3 FY25.

The company expects net sales in the range of $11.0bn to $12.5bn for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending 30 June 2026. Its GAAP net income per diluted share is projected to be between $0.53 and $0.67, while non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to range from $0.65 to $0.79.