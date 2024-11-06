Tech giant Apple is expected to be fined under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
In June 2024, regulators charged that the iPhone maker had violated the EU’s tech regulations, marking the Commission’s first enforcement action under the Act.
Subsequently, in September, Apple received a warning from the EU to make its iPhone and iPad operating systems (OS) compatible with rival technologies or face potential fines under the Act.
The impending fine, likely to be announced in November 2024, would be another addition to Apple’s antitrust challenges in the EU, as regulators are seeking to create a more equitable environment for smaller companies.
The anticipated penalty comes as regulators prepare to address Apple’s restrictions that prevent app developers from directing users to more affordable options outside the App Store.
This development follows a substantial €1.84bn ($2.01bn) fine imposed on Apple in March 2024, for limiting competition in music streaming through its App Store policies.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The company is also under scrutiny for new charges levied on app developers.
Penalties for violating the Digital Markets Act could reach up to 10% of Apple’s global annual revenue.
The act mandates that Apple must permit users to choose their default web browser on iPads, allow third-party app stores, and enable accessory compatibility with iPad OS.
Apple has not commented on the matter, and the European Commission is yet to respond to inquiries.
The company also lost a recent court case in the EU, resulting in a €13bn back tax payment to Ireland.