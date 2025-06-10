Apple’s new software will also introduce Genmoji, enabling users to combine two emoji for creative expression. Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com.

Apple has expanded collaboration with OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, during its Worldwide Developers Conference, Bloomberg has reported.

This partnership is part of several new AI-powered features set to be introduced in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and visionOS 26.

The publication said that while AI was not the primary focus of the event, these advancements will help Apple align more closely with features offered by Samsung and Google’s Android devices.

Among the notable AI features is On-Screen Content, which will allow Apple’s Visual Intelligence to analyse images and text on an iPhone’s screen.

Users can ask ChatGPT for more information and search Google for similar images or products.

Another feature, Live Translation, will be integrated into Apple’s Messages, Phone, and FaceTime apps.

This feature will facilitate conversations across different languages, with text messages and replies being automatically translated.

The Apple Watch will exclusively feature Workout Buddy, an AI-generated voiced coach that provides feedback on exercise benchmarks and fitness goals.

Initially, it will be available in English and limited to specific workout types like running and cycling.

Apple’s new software will also introduce Genmoji, enabling users to combine two emoji for creative expression.

Using Apple’s Image Playground, customers can access ChatGPT to transform images into styles such as oil painting or vector art.

Image Playground also allows for easy adjustments to expressions or personal attributes.

In the Messages app, Apple Intelligence will suggest when polls might be useful in group chats, and users can create custom chat backgrounds.

The Wallet app will be enhanced to have features, including summarising order tracking details from emails, serving as a central hub for deliveries.

Developers will benefit from the on-device Apple Intelligence foundation model, which enables AI-powered capabilities such as natural language search in apps.

These features work offline, eliminating cloud-computing costs.

In May 2025, reports of Apple working on custom-designed chips aimed at powering future smart glasses, AI servers, and upcoming Mac models surfaced.