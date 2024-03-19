Apple is reportedly in talks to deploy Google‘s Gemini AI models on every iPhone.
The two companies are reportedly in active negotiations to use Google’s Gemini AI models to drive Apple’s AI features, which will be fitted into iPhone software in late 2024.
Apple has also reportedly held similar talks with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. A decision is not likely to be made before June, around the time Apple holds its developer conference.
A partnership with Google could dramatically boost Google’s competitive advantage in the market. Microsoft has invested billions of dollars into OpenAI.
Alon Yamin, co-founder and CEO of AI text analysis platform Copyleaks, told Verdict that the industry had been watching Apple due to its quietness regarding AI.
“Some might be quick to think that Apple dropped the ball on being part of the AI market,” Yamin said.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“However, historically, [Apple have] always been very strategic, so this decision raises more questions about their plans and only puts more eyes on their annual conference in June, when they are expected to make an official announcement,” he added.
Apple CEO Tim Cook previously said that the company was devoting “a tremendous amount of time and effort” to AI tools.