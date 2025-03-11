The DMA allows for fines of up to 10% of a company’s global annual sales. Credit: Ivan Marc/Shutterstock.

Apple and Meta Platforms are likely to be hit with modest fines for breaching the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Reuters reported citing sources.

The European Commission has been investigating both companies since 2024 for potential violations of the DMA, which came into effect in May 2023.

The DMA is designed to enhance competition in the digital market by making it easier for users to switch between online services such as social media platforms, internet browsers, and app stores.

The regulation aims to curb the dominance of large technology firms and create fairer conditions for smaller competitors.

Under the act, companies found in breach can face penalties of up to 10% of their global annual revenue.

However, sources told the news agency that the EU’s focus is on ensuring compliance rather than imposing heavy fines.

The rationale for issuing only modest fines includes the relatively short duration of the alleged violations and broader geopolitical considerations.

In January 2025, the European Commission re-evaluated its investigations into tech giants, including Apple, Google, and Meta.

In February 2025, US President Donald Trump warned that tariffs could be imposed on countries penalising US tech firms.

The European Commission, however, has dismissed suggestions that its enforcement of the DMA unfairly targets American companies.

A final decision on the fines has not yet been made, and the situation remains fluid, according to sources.

A ruling is expected later this month, in line with comments made by EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera in February.

The European Commission has declined to comment on the matter.

In a compliance report published earlier in March 2025, Meta stated that it has made significant efforts to adhere to EU regulations but continues to face additional demands from regulators that exceed what is stipulated by law.

Apple, in its compliance report, reiterated concerns that the DMA’s requirements pose risks to users and developers, potentially exposing them to greater security threats, fraud, and scams.