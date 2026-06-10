NinjaOne reports its Unified IT Operations Platform is used by nearly 40,000 organisations. Credit: Photo For Everything/Shutterstock.com.

US-based software company NinjaOne has reached a valuation of $12.3bn after securing more than $400m through extensions to its Series C funding round.

Investors participating in the extensions included Wellington Management, Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), and BDT & MSD Partners’ affiliated funds.

Other participants were Sequoia Capital, Hedosophia, ICONIQ, NEA, CapitalG, Washington Harbour Partners, and Pinegrove Opportunity Partners.

According to NinjaOne, the investment follows a year in which the company reported nearly 70% year-on-year growth and achieved profitability during a record first quarter.

NinjaOne’s Unified IT Operations Platform is currently said to be used by nearly 40,000 organisations in over 140 countries. The platform allows endpoint management, automated patching, backup, and remote access through a cloud-based, multi-tenant management console, according to the company.

NinjaOne co-founder and CEO Sal Sferlazza said: “We’re in a rare position to collaborate with some of the most forward-thinking investors in the world, and those partnerships are shaping how we bring AI into every layer of our business, from our platform roadmap and market expansion to our internal operations.

“This will fundamentally accelerate how we build and scale for our customers and partners, and will ensure our growth is not just intentional, but inevitable.

“NinjaOne is well positioned to be the control plane for unified IT – rooted in a powerfully simple platform, our automation DNA, and our relentless focus on making customers and partners successful.”

NinjaOne remains under the leadership of its founders, with Sal Sferlazza and Chris Matarese holding the largest equity stakes and majority control of both the company’s board and its voting power.

Reported company figures highlight a 720% three-year return on investment, a four-month payback period, and $1m in annual benefits attributed to managing 5,000 endpoints.

The company states that customers include Arc’teryx, Birkenstock, Audi Revolut F1 Team, Carnival Cruise Line, Executech, Deloitte, GoFundMe, Kawasaki, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Porsche, PGA Tour, TeamLogic, and UCLA – Anderson School of Management.

Wellington Management private investing late-stage growth principal Osman Nur said: “NinjaOne is operating in a large and expanding market with a level of consistency and velocity that’s rare at this scale.

“Their ability to expand within customers, successfully enter new market segments, and strategically integrate AI into their platform gives us confidence in the durability of their growth and the size of the opportunities ahead.”

Earlier this year, NinjaOne introduced Vulnerability Management, a feature designed to identify, prioritise, and remediate vulnerabilities using AI-driven real-time assessment, patch confidence scoring, and integrated remediation tools.